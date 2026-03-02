Ajit Pawar’s son demands action against VSR owner over 'cockpit video'

Jay Pawar, the younger son of Maharashtra's late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, demanded the arrest of VSR Ventures owner Rohit Singh for allegedly sleeping in the chief pilot's seat during a flight. He based his allegation on a purported video on social media.

VSR Ventures operated the Learjet 45 aircraft which crashed on January 28 with Ajit Pawar and four others on board at Baramati in Pune district.

Jay also demanded that all aircraft of VSR Ventures be grounded till the inquiry into his father's plane crash is completed.

Son demands action

Sharing the clip on a social media platform, Jay Pawar on Sunday (March 1) stated, "We lost our father...this pain will stay with us for a lifetime. In this video, Rohit Singh, owner of VSR, is seen asleep in the chief pilot's seat during the flight. Such negligence while the aircraft is in the air is unacceptable. This is extremely serious and shocking."

He demanded that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take immediate and strict action in the matter.

"All VSR aircraft must be grounded with immediate effect until a complete investigation is conducted, and Rohit Singh should be arrested without delay and subjected to stringent legal action. This is a son's anguished appeal...for my father and for the safety of every passenger," he said.

AAIB’s preliminary report

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday (February 28) released the preliminary report on the plane crash and said the visibility at the time was below the required level.

It flagged fading marks on the runway and the presence of loose gravel on the runway surface at Baramati, as it recommended that the regulator, DGCA, should ensure that stakeholders maintain safety standards at uncontrolled airfields.

Jay Pawar expressed disappointment over the AAIB's report.

"I read the preliminary report. I feel pain and am disappointed that the report was not detailed and complete. People of Maharashtra and the families who lost their loved ones in the accident should get transparent information about the plane crash and all the questions should be answered," he added.

Wants action against 'entire fleet'

The late NCP leader's younger son also demanded strict action against the entire fleet of VSR Ventures.

"DGCA grounded some aircraft of VSR based on some loopholes. A possibility cannot be ruled out that other aircraft also have similar loopholes," he said.

"If serious discrepancies are found in following the rules and SOPs, then instead of taking action against some aircraft, action should be taken against the entire fleet," he demanded.

The DGCA, while giving topmost preference to the safety of passengers, should think of halting the entire operations of VSR Ventures, he added.