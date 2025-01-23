Saif Ali Khan attack 'fishy'; Sena leader raises five questions

A Shiv Sena leader from the Eknath Shinde faction and a BJP ally in Maharashtra has said Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident is a “fishy” story.

Former MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde group, is skeptical about the entire Saif attack incident, questioning the nature of injuries suffered by the actor and the police investigations which led to the arrest of a Bangladeshi national.

In fact, a Maharashtra minister said wondered whether Saif had been stabbed at all.

Nirupam claimed that he was merely voicing the questions Mumbaikars were asking. However, some Shinde faction insiders admitted to sections of the media that Nirupam’s scepticism and queries on the Saif attack may stem from the party’s anger at being denied the Maharashtra home portfolio.

Here are five points Nirupam raised:

1. Nirupam wanted to know how Saif who was allegedly suffered a “deadly attack” with a 2.5-inch knife lodged near his spine and after going through a surgery which lasted several hours, would walk out of the the hospital “jumping and walking as if nothing had happened”. “Is it possible to recover so fast?” asked the leader.

Nirupam urged the actor’s family to clear the air on how “deadly” the attack was. The Lilavati doctors had said the actor suffered injuries to his neck, shoulders, back, spine and wrist, some of them serious.

2. Nirupam wanted to know how the intruder could launch such an attack on the actor when there were allegedly eight staff members present in the flat. Police have given contradictory accounts of how many staff members, besides the two nannies who were in the flat.

3. More importantly, the Sena leader also raised the issue of the lack of CCTV footage on Saif being taken to the hospital. No CCTV footage on that has emerged.

Moreover, Nirupam said that the doctors had said Saif was admitted in a blood-soaked condition. But there are no CCTV footage of his arrival at the hospital, he pointed out.

4. Like many others, the Shiv Sena leader also wondered how a minor child could take his father to the hospital under such circumstances.

The Lilavati hospital doctor and the auto driver who drove Saif to the hospital said that a child accompanied the actor. The doctor said another staff member was also present.

5. Nirupam also slammed the police’s claim that the suspected assailant is a Bangladeshi. According to Nirupam, the police arrested three different individuals in three days. Finally, they arrested a Bangladeshi national, saying he was responsible for the attack.

Nirupam, who began his career in politics with Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, had defected to the Congress and then joined the Shinde SS faction; wanted to know if the intruder was really a Bangladeshi national. In his view, Bangladeshis are usually involved in peddling drugs. The police need to see whether there’s a larger conspiracy, he said.