'Was Saif really stabbed or was he acting?': Maharashtra minister sparks row

In the limelight over his hate speeches in the past, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday (January 23) sparked a controversy by raising a question mark over the authenticity of the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

A day after Saif was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, Rane wondered whether the Bollywood actor was genuinely stabbed during the robbery attempt or was merely acting, news agency ANI reported. He said, “I doubted whether he had been stabbed or was merely acting. He appeared to be ‘dancing’ as he left the hospital.”



Blames Bangladeshis

The minister also made incendiary comments, blaming “Bangladeshis” for the “invasion”, claiming they had transitioned from loitering at crossings to infiltrating homes.

He apparently referred to the actor as “garbage”, saying, “Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at road crossings... now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good... garbage should be taken away,” the BJP leader said.





He also accused Opposition leaders Jitendra Awhad and Supriya Sule of selective concern, claiming they only reacted when Muslim actors like Shah Rukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan were affected, while ignoring the plight of Hindu artists.

The controversy intensified as other political figures joined the discourse. Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, now with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, echoed scepticism, saying Saif’s post-hospital appearance raised doubt about the gravity of the incident.



Ajit rejects Rane’s remarks

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed Rane’s remarks, stating, “The suspect has been arrested. He is reportedly a Bangladeshi national who came to Mumbai seeking money to return home.”



"Perhaps yesterday, when Saif Ali Khan was going home, looking at his health and clothes it was difficult to guess he was attacked a few days ago. But what happened was true," he said.

According to police reports, the attacker, Shariful Shehzad, entered Khan’s residence intending to burgle it. The actor’s nanny revealed Shariful demanded ₹1 crore when confronted.

Shariful, who was arrested after an extensive chase, allegedly confessed to the crime, though his lawyer disputes the claims, arguing that no incriminating evidence or documentation proving his Bangladeshi nationality has been presented.



