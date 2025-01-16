LIVE | Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Suspect identified; actor recuperating in ICU

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who on Thursday (January 16) sustained six stab injuries after being repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra West home, has been declared out of danger by doctors of Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following surgery.

Speaking to reporters, Lilavati Hospital's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr Niraj Uttamani said Saif, 54, was on the path of recovery following the emergency surgery and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

"We removed a 2.5-inch piece of knife from the spine," Uttamani said adding that the actor had two severe and two intermediate injuries and as many abrasions.

The injuries were deep, however, doctors at the hospital managed to do the surgery well, he said, adding that a neurosurgery and a plastic surgery have been performed.

‘Major injury to thoracic spine’

Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at the Lilavati Hospital, said Khan had sustained a major injury to his "thoracic spine." "He sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid. There were two other deep wounds on his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team," he said.

"Khan is completely stable now. He is in recovery mode and is completely out of danger. We will shift him out of the ICU tomorrow morning and maybe plan a discharge in a day or two," he added.

While several Bollywood actors have offered sympathies to the actor’s family, Opposition politicians have lashed out at the Devendra Fadnavis government for allegedly failing to maintain law and order situation in the state.

Not right to call Mumbai unsafe: CM Fadnavis

Many have also linked the attack to the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house and the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique last year.

Fadnavis, while dubbing the attack as a serious incident, has, however, said that it doesn’t signify that Mumbai is unsafe.

“I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right,” he told the media.

Suspect sneaked into house, shows CCTV footage

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said they have identified the suspect and would disclose more details once the arrest is made.

CCTV visuals of the unidentified intruder have been traced and 10 teams have been formed to investigate the offence, police said.

As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's 12th floor flat in Satguru Sharan building, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, a police official said.

After the incident that took place around 2.30 am, the attacker took the staircase to escape. His CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor, police sources said.

Khan’s house help injured

Khan's house-help, who raised initial alarm, suffered a minor knife injury during the scuffle. She later visited the police station to lodge a complaint for alleged attempted murder and trespassing. Police, however, did not confirm the sections under which the FIR was registered.

The actor's representatives, in a media statement, said it was a "burglary attempt."

How the attack happened?

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am on Thursday. Saif, 54, was asleep on the 11th floor of his residence in Bandra (West) when some sounds woke him up.

He found the intruder having a confrontation with one of the maids. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the intruder, the latter allegedly attacked him in a fit of rage, stabbing Saif six times before fleeing the scene.

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was out for dinner with sister Karishma Kapoor and friends Sonam and Rhea Kapoor on Wednesday evening and returned home at around 1.30 AM.

As the family gathered around a bleeding Saif, his son Ibrahim, not wanting to waste time waiting for the car, hailed an auto-rickshaw to rush his father to the Lilavati Hospital, roughly 2.2 km from Saif’s residence.

Bandra Police have said they received a call about the attack at 3 am. The actor was brought to Lilavati Hospital at around 3.30 am.

