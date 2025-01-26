Saif attack: Accused Shariful’s fingerprints ‘don’t match’ those in actor’s home

In a major twist to the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, 19 sets of fingerprints collected from actor Saif Ali Khan's residence after the attempted burglary and knife attack on him, do not match the fingerprints of the accused Shariful Islam, said reports.

The Mumbai Police had sent the fingerprints found at Saif’s home to the fingerprint bureau of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A system-generated report has established that the prints do not match Shariful's, sources told the media.

According to sources, the CID has informed the Mumbai Police that the test result is negative and the fingerprints do not match those of the accused. Mumbai Police has sent more samples for further testing.

This development has now put pressure on the Mumbai Police and relook at its investigations. They also have to counter the growing scepticism from the public after the arrest of Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.

Shariful was apprehended from Thane last Sunday (January 26) by a team from the East Railways.

Also read: Son being framed, will approach Bangladesh govt', says father of Saif attack accused

Facial recognition

Meanwhile, sources also revealed the facial recognition report generated by the Western Railway is under scrutiny. The accused, had boarded a train from Bandra station and the Railways had used its facial recognition system to shortlist some suspects whose appearance matched the intruder's.

This was done, according to sources, because the CCTV footage showing the suspect exiting Saif Ali Khan’s building was extremely blurred.

Also read: Saif stabbing case: Attacker's facial recognition to be done, custody extended

Officials could not enhance the image using available technology. Hence, the facial recognition report from the Western Railway, which generated the suspect’s image was used.

However, this has also come under the scanner as it does not match the appearance of the individual seen inside the building.

Also read: 'Same man?': Congress questions police investigation in Saif attack case

The manhunt

Shariful was arrested after three days of launching a manhunt to track him down.

Nearly 40 teams from the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch had been deployed to catch him. This development now spells trouble for the investigation team and puts pressure on the Mumbai Police to re-examine their findings. Shariful was arrested based on this CCTV footage.

According to the police, Shariful, is a Bangladeshi national who has entered India illegally. During interrogation, he has told police that a person had promised to get him fake citizenship documents in exchange for money and it is for this reason he had tried to rob the actor's home.

Police are now looking for the person who promised to get Shariful's documents made.







