Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Two lawyers spar to represent accused in court

Shehzad, allegedly a Bangladeshi national was picked up from Thane where he was reportedly hiding behind some bushes.

Also read: Saif attack: Court says ‘international conspiracy’ can’t be ruled out

Shehzad was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Sunday afternoon.

The court then asked him if he had any complaints against the police, to which Shehzad replied in the negative. After which, two lawyers stepped forward claiming to be appearing for the Shehzad, and took the accused's signature on the ‘vakalatamana’ (legal document authorising a lawyer to appear in a case).

There was confusion as to who would appear on behalf of the accused. To put an end to the impasse, the magistrate suggested that both the lawyers can represent Shehzad.

The court subsequently remanded Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir in police custody for five days.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing | What we know about Shariful, the main accused

Recreation of crime scene

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police is likely recreate the crime scene at the Bandra home of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder, an official said on Sunday.

A PTI report quoted an official, who said that the police will take Shehzad to Khan’s home at ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

Shehzad sneaked into the Bollywood star’s apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he climbed the stairs to the seventh-eighth floor of the building where Khan and his actor wife Kareena Kapoor live with their children and domestic staff.

“He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe and entered the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where the actor's staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated in the knife attack,” an official had said earlier.

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital.