Saif Ali Khan attack: Fingerprints of accused found in flat: Police

Multiple fingerprints of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, the illegal Bangladeshi immigrant accused of the January 16 knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, have been collected from various spots, police have said.

“Fingerprints on bathroom window”

“The local police and crime branch visited the actor’s Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building,” an official said on Monday (January 20).

The fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said.

Fakir, a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and was associated with a housekeeping agency, police said.

Case history

Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder inside his apartment in upscale Bandra on Thursday, necessitating surgery.

On Sunday, police arrested Fakir for the crime. He turned out to be a Bangladeshi national staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das.

On Sunday, the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra remanded him in five-day police custody.

