Rohit Pawar alleges police refused to lodge FIR in Ajit Pawar plane crash case

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday (February 25) alleged that officials at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai refused to register an FIR in relation to the Baramati plane crash that led to the death of then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit said that when he arrived at the police station, a junior officer, authorised to register an FIR, and a Senior Police Inspector were present. Elaborating further, he stated that even though the junior officer agreed to lodge an FIR, an Additional DCP intervened and refused to register it.

‘An Additional DCP intervened’

"We came to the Marine Drive police station to file an FIR. After arriving at the police station, a junior police officer -- "junior" meaning an officer who is authorised to register an FIR -- was present. The senior PI was also there. After talking to them and convincing them, they brought a laptop and started the process of printing our FIR,” said Rohit.

“Then a higher officer, the Additional DCP, arrived and said that this FIR could not be registered. But see, according to the new act, any FIR regarding a cognizable offence has to be registered. It is the right of every individual who is a citizen of this country," he added, as quoted by ANI.

Proposed FIRs target VSR, DGCA, ARROW

Earlier, before heading to the police station, Pawar said the proposed FIRs would target several entities: VSR’s associates, officials of the DGCA linked to the matter, the company ARROW that cleared the flight, and individuals within ARROW connected to the state government. A fifth FIR, he indicated, would not name anyone, as the case is being described by some as a criminal conspiracy.

"We plan to file an FIR against VSR's associates, against the DGCA officials involved, against the company ARROW which gave the flight approval, and against the officials in ARROW's group who are connected to the state government. The fifth FIR will remain unnamed, as people are calling this a case of criminal conspiracy," he said.

'VSR’s firm has links with Union Aviation Minister'

Rohit alleged that VSR’s firm has links with Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and claimed those associations, along with what he described as close ties between several BJP leaders and VSR, have prevented direct action. He said that since Ajit Pawar’s death, questions remain over whether the incident was deliberate or accidental, and insisted it must be investigated.

"The TDP party leader, who is now serving as the Aviation Minister, is currently in position, and due to some connections between his company and VSR, as well as the close relationships many BJP leaders have with VSR, direct action against VSR is not being taken. Our leader, Ajit Pawar, has passed away, and whether this was deliberate or an accident needs to be investigated," he said. Referring to the January 28 DGCA report, he said it had technically given VSR a clean chit and renewed his demand for the minister’s resignation.