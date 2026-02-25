DGCA also at fault as it admits non-compliance in VSR Ventures: Rohit Pawar

In an attack on aviation regulator DGCA, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday (February 25) claiming that it had earlier attempted to give aviation company VSR Ventures a “clean chit” before later admitting to safety lapses by it.

VSR Ventures Private Limited was the company that operated the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) plane, which crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28, killing Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

The clean chit

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Mumbai, Pawar said the report issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at 1.36 pm on January 28 had stated that during the last regulatory audit conducted in February 2025, no "Level-I findings" were reported against VSR Ventures.

“When Ajit Pawar’s body was taken to the hospital, the DGCA issued the report. It was the first attempt to issue a clean chit to VSR,” he alleged.

Questioning the regulator’s role, Pawar asked, “Who issued the airworthiness certificates? Who looks into aircraft maintenance? Who will take care of air safety? All responsibilities lie with the DGCA. If VSR is at fault, then the DGCA is also at fault.” According to Pawar, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu had on January 28 said that there were no safety concerns with the Learjet aircraft operated by VSR Ventures and that all approvals had been granted after a thorough assessment by the DGCA.

“Director General of Civil Aviation had thoroughly checked and all approvals were given to VSR Ventures. It had undergone an assessment last year,” he said.

'Partial success'

However, referring to the DGCA’s safety special audit report issued on Tuesday, Pawar termed it a “partial success” of his sustained demand for action against the company. After finding several compliance lapses, aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday directed the grounding of four aircraft of VSR Ventures. Following the Baramati crash, it had ordered a special safety audit of VSR Ventures.

“The DGCA’s report (on Tuesday) is a partial success in my demand against the company. The safety special audit observed several non-compliances in approved procedures in the organisation in the areas of airworthiness, air safety and flight operations. It means my earlier press conferences and issues raised then are now admitted by the DGCA,” he said. “It is now saying that there were non-compliances but we lost a leader. He was a deputy chief minister. He would have definitely become the chief minister. But now he is gone,” Pawar said.

Shielding the company

The MLA, who represents the Karjat Jamkhed constituency in Ahilyanagar district, alleged that the aviation regulator admitted that there were problems only after sustained pressure but had initially attempted to “shield the company”.

Pawar alleged that even the latest DGCA report provided an “escape route” to VSR Ventures. He said the regulator has decided to initiate corrective measures by immediately grounding aircraft in view of the non-compliances observed and gaps in maintenance procedures.

“It means the DGCA has indirectly said that the company can restore its aircraft and restart its business. Why are VSR’s other aircraft allowed to fly? All aircraft associated with VSR should be grounded,” Pawar demanded.

He also alleged that leaders of the TDP, to which the aviation minister belongs, had business ties with VSR Ventures and were attempting to shield the company. “I am going to insist on the resignation of civil aviation minister Naidu and will continue to press for it,” he said.

He demanded that the owner of VSR Ventures be booked and strict action be taken against DGCA officials.

Arrow company

Pawar further alleged that a company named Arrow, which looks into aviation-related coordination in Maharashtra, had declared the aircraft fit to fly on January 28 and had maintained that weather conditions were suitable for the flight.

“That company should also be booked. There is a WhatsApp group of Arrow officials and Maharashtra government officials for the coordination of VIP movement. The state officials should be held accountable as they all knew Pawar was flying on January 28 early morning,” he said.