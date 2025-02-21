Police summons Ranveer, Rakhi Sawant over 'India's Got Latent' row

The Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell has summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and actor Rakhi Sawant over the controversial video show which has put the former in deep trouble.

The police sent the summons to the two as well as to YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani over the "India's Got Latent" show, in which Ranveer’s parents-having-sex question to contestants had triggered widespread outrage.

Although Ranveer has publicly apologised for making the remark, the controversy refuses to die down. Rakhi had defended Ranveer after the row erupted.

SC intervenes

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of Maharashtra and Assam governments on a plea by Chanchlani seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai a FIR registered in Guwahati in connection with a case of allegedly promoting obscenity.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued the notice and tagged Chanchlani’s plea with influencer Ranveer’s pending petition.

Counsel for Chanchlani admitted that he had got bail but he was against lodging multiple FIRs in connection with that one show. The bench said it was already hearing the issue.

SC relief to Ranveer

On February 18, the apex court granted interim protection from arrest to Ranveer over his comments while calling them "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

FIRs have been lodged against Ranveer in Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur.