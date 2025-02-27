Pune rape: Such people should be hanged, says Shinde, vows strict action

The Pune bus stand rape incident has led to widespread outrage and condemnation with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde expressing deep concern has said that "such people should be hanged" and whoever it is should not be spared.

On Thursday (February 27), Shinde told the media, "The Pune incident is very unfortunate. Whoever the accused is, no matter which party he belongs to, he will not be spared. Such people should be hanged."

He vowed strict action against the accused in the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate depot. The accused is currently absconding.

The Shiv Sena leader insisted on the need for stringent punishment for such heinous crimes.

Congress slams Mahayuti govt

In response to the crime, the Maharashtra government has come under intense scrutiny from Opposition parties. Members of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction staged a protest outside the Swargate police station.

The protestors deanded swift justice and improved safety measures for women.

The Congress party slammed the government's focus on welfare schemes, arguing that these initiatives overshadow the pressing need for effective law enforcement and women's safety.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal took aim at the BJP-led Mahayuti government saying, "When the Nirbhaya gangrape incident took place in Delhi, people changed the regime. You promote 'Laadki Bahin' scheme for women but ignore basic issues of the people."

Manhunt on

Authorities have stepped up efforts to nab the suspect. Pune Police have released a photograph of Dattatraya Ramdas Gade and they have also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Thirteen specialised teams have been formed to track down Gade. The special teams are using CCTV footage and other investigative tools to crack the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Smartana Patil said, "Since the accused had a mask on, it was not easy to recognise his face through CCTVs, but we are confident that the culprit will be arrested soon."

Security guards suspended

The incident has also triggered Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik to call for an urgent meeting with senior MSRTC officials to review and enhance safety protocols for women passengers.

Besides these knee-jerk actions, all 23 security guards employed at the Swargate bus station have also been replaced. A departmental inquiry too has been initiated to identify lapses and prevent future occurrences.

The incident

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at the Swargate bus stand.

The assault occurred between 5.45 and 6.00 am on Tuesday (February 25), a mere 100 metres from a police station. The victim, employed as a domestic help, was reportedly misled by the suspect, 36-year-old Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, who manipulated her to enter a vacant bus under false pretences.

A habitual offender with prior cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching, the suspect had been out on bail since 2019.

This tragic event has revived discussions about women's safety in public spaces, especially in urban centres like Pune, which is wel known as an education and IT hub.

The proximity of the crime scene to a police station has also raised hackles and raised questions over the effectiveness of law enforcement and the urgent need for stringent measures to protect vulnerable individuals.