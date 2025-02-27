Pune bus rape: Cops release suspect’s photo, announce Rs 1 lakh reward

Pune Police on Thursday (February 27) announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a history-sheeter who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a state transport bus at the Swargate bus station in Pune, officials said. The police also released a photo of the suspect.

As many as 13 police teams are working to track down accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37) who is on the run since the incident which took place on early Tuesday morning (February 25), an official said.

“A reward of ₹1 lakh will be given to a person providing information about his whereabouts,” Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

Also Read: Pune bus rape: Ajit Pawar seeks swift arrest of accused; NCW writes to DGP

Another police official said that information about Gade can be provided at numbers 020-24442769 or 9881670659.

The informer's name will be kept secret, he added.

Suspect wore face mask

The police have spoken to family members of the suspect, including his brother, and known associates in efforts to track him down. A police official said there was a delay in identifying the suspect because he had worn a face mask.

Gade has half a dozen cases of theft, robbery and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and adjoining Ahilyanagar district, and was out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.

Swargate in Pune city is one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Accused duped victim

According to the victim, as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, a man approached and engaged her in conversation, calling her `didi' (sister), and said the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform.

Also Read: Ex-minister’s ‘kidnapped’ son’s Bangkok trip busted; dad forces plane to return

He took her to an empty `Shiv Shahi' AC bus parked elsewhere on the sprawling station premises. As the lights inside the bus were not on, she hesitated to get in at first, but the man convinced her that it was the right vehicle. He then followed her inside and raped her before fleeing, the woman, who works in the medical field, told police.

The shocking incident in the heart of the city caused an uproar, with Opposition lambasting the BJP-led Maharashtra government over women's safety.

(With agency inputs)