Pune friends locked out on balcony at 3 am call Blinkit delivery agent for help

A Pune man and his friends found themselves in an unusual predicament after accidentally locking themselves out on their balcony in the middle of the night, prompting an impromptu rescue that has since left social media users amused.

Shared on Instagram by Mihir Gahukar, the now-viral video features the caption, "We got locked in our own balcony at 3am, so we did this."

Late-night balcony mishap

In the clip, one of Gahukar’s friends is heard speaking on the phone to a Blinkit delivery agent, explaining their situation. The two were stranded on the balcony at 3 am while their parents were fast asleep inside the house.

With no way to wake them or unlock the door themselves, they decided to come up with an unconventional solution — quite literally thinking outside the box.

The friend can be heard calmly guiding the delivery agent through the process of using the house key, unlocking the main door and quietly entering the home.

He provides step-by-step instructions, ensuring the agent knows exactly where to go without creating any disturbance.

Delivery agent to rescue

Moments later, the video cuts to the Blinkit delivery agent successfully unlocking the door and walking towards the balcony to let them back inside.

On seeing him, Gahukar and his friend burst into laughter, visibly relieved and amused by the sheer absurdity of the situation.

The clip quickly garnered widespread attention online, with users imagining how much worse the situation could have been.

One user commented, “Imagine your parents waking up to see him entering the house.” Another praised the delivery agent’s composure and helpfulness, writing, “He deserves a good tip for his work, a true hero, haha.”

Several users also noted how what could have been a stressful night instead turned into a viral moment.