Politics a ‘sea of unsatisfied souls’ dreaming of higher post: Gadkari

Politics is a “sea of unsatisfied souls” where every person is constantly dreaming of a higher post, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said, as he unveiled his own idea of the “art of living”.

Speaking at a book release in Nagpur on Sunday (December 1), the senior BJP leader said: "Politics is sea of unsatisfied souls where every person is sad... The one who becomes corporator is sad because he did not get the chance to become MLA, and an MLA is sad because he could not get a ministerial berth.

Unending ambitions in politics

"The one who becomes a minister is sad because he could not get a good ministerial department and could not become chief minister, and (the) chief minister is in tension because he does not know when the high command will ask him to leave," he said.

Interestingly, Gadkari's comments come as the suspense over the Maharashtra chief minister continues, with the BJP high command yet to formally announce a name. It is amply clear that Eknath Shinde, the chief of his faction of the Shiv Sena, will not get a second stint in the post, which has created some dissatisfaction in his camp.

Gadkari, speaking while launching a book, 50 Golden Rules of Life, said life “is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations and contradictions”.

Gadkari on rules of life

According to him, life is full of challenges and problems, and people should understand the "art of living" to face them. Facing problems and moving on is the "art of living", he added.

Gadkari said he remembered a quote from former US President Richard Nixon: “A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.”

The minister emphasised good human values and "" for a happy life, and shared some golden rules to live life and be successful.