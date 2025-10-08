PM Modi inaugurates phase one of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 8) inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore and all set to significantly boost India's aviation capacity.

The new airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is also expected to ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Before the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility.

Largest greenfield airport

It is India's largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and is the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Mumbai Metro Line 3 on Oct 8

Mumbai Metro

Modi also inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore.

He dedicated the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation.

Also read: Mumbai's second airport: Navi Mumbai International airport set to open soon

Modi also launched the Mumbai One app which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.

STEP initiative

He also inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) initiative of the department of skill, employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation in Maharashtra.

The programme is being rolled out across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, marking a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability.

(With inputs from agencies)