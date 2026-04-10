'Operation Tiger' rumours trigger unease in Maharashtra politics

With rumours of ‘Operation Tiger’ gaining traction, senior Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Friday (April 10) rejected claims of a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT) as speculative, while suggesting unease within the ruling Shiv Sena camp.

The senior opposition leaders asserted that there is no major political upheaval in Maharashtra in the near future; however, they claimed that there was a "sense of discomfort" within the Shiv Sena despite being in power.

Also read: Shiv Sena (UBT) not just a party but an idea, BJP can't finish it: Uddhav Thackeray

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, "Despite being in power, there appears to be a sense of discomfort in the Shiv Sena, including among its top leaders like Eknath Shinde and his ministers."

Operation Tiger

Over the past few days, there has been a buzz that the Shiv Sena has secretly launched 'Operation Tiger' in a bid to induce defections among leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

Operation Tiger refers to an alleged political move by the Shiv Sena to poach UBT faction MPs and strengthen the Shinde-led Sena ahead of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Sena, called the reports "baseless". Urging the media to avoid sensational reporting, he asserted that no such meeting took place and claimed the news of UBT MPs joining his faction was mere rumours.

Opposition dismisses rumours

When asked about reports that Shinde held a secret meeting with Sena (UBT) MPs in Thane and that there has been a buzz that a section of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will join the ruling Sena, Wadettiwar said, "What is the harm in meeting ruling alliance ministers for development works of their constituencies? I don't see any possibility of political realignment."

''Not all the claims doing rounds necessarily reflect the ground reality,'' he added.

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NCP (SP) leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh questioned the existence of the "Operation Tiger", terming it as speculative. He claimed that MPs belonging to Uddhav Thackeray's party were united and firmly backed their leader.

Given this unity, the likelihood of any major political upheaval or split in the near future appears remote, Deshmukh said.

Strengthening grassroot level

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut insisted their MPs are united, calling the rumors ridiculous. The Sena (UBT) has 10 MPs. This includes nine members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

However, some media reports cited that preparations for the operation were complete and six MPs from the Uddhav faction would officially switch allegiance.

Also read: After civic poll loss, Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses Eknath Shinde of shunning ideology

Recently, Shinde has directed party leaders to intensify organisational work across Maharashtra, stressing that the focus must now shift to strengthening the party at the grassroots level following the conclusion of elections.

(With agency inputs)