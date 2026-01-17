After civic poll loss, Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses Eknath Shinde of shunning ideology

The Shiv Sena (UBT), following its drubbing at the hands of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra civic polls, lashed out at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena of shunning ideology for gaining electoral benefits by riding on a “so-called BJP wave” adding when the guiding principle itself becomes “'no ideology, no stance” then the elections themselves become irrelevant.

‘EC reduced to a puppet’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) in the editorial of its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Saturday (January 17), stated that when even constitutional institutions like the Election Commission are reduced to puppets, then even electoral waves can be manufactured.

"If power, money and even the Election Commission are reduced to puppets, then any random wave can be manufactured in elections. Such waves and political churn have no real meaning. In 26 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, a so-called BJP wave emerged, and riding on it, "Shah Sena"-like opportunistic forces reached the shore,” stated the editorial.

“When the guiding principle becomes 'no ideology, no stance', elections themselves lose relevance. BJP and Shah Sena have crossed the 100-seat mark. Although the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance put up a tough fight, the arbitrary conduct of the government and the Election Commission proved decisive against them," it added as quoted by ANI.

‘BJP celebrated before full results’

Alleging that there were large-scale irregularities in the counting that went on late into Friday night, the editorial stated that the BJP workers and leaders started celebrating even before the complete results were declared.

"The results of 29 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, were declared amid massive confusion and chaos. Irregularities in the counting process continued late into the night. The entire nation was focused on Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra,” stated the editorial.

“On the strength of rampant corruption, the ink scam, EVM manipulation, money distribution, and bogus and double voting. The celebrations started by the BJP even before the complete declaration of results are themselves part of the alleged electoral scam. This is a warning for Maharashtra and the Marathi people," it added.

Slams PM Modi

The Saamana editorial also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that neither was there a fair conduct of elections nor justice delivered during his "Amrit Kaal".

"Hundreds of voters were unable to exercise their franchise, while the Election Commission remained inactive like a python lying still. In Modi's "Amrit Kaal", justice is neither delivered in courts nor are elections conducted fairly. By addicting voters to money and capturing the entire electoral process, a new definition has been imposed--not of democracy, but of domination,” it stated.

“Even 24 hours after polling, the Commission and municipal authorities failed to provide voting percentage data, yet BJP-friendly exit polls were being broadcast on television channels while voters were still standing in queues," added the editorial.

‘Poll officials using BJP app’

The Saamana editorial further alleged that there were violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), claiming that poll officials were seen openly using a "BJP app" to locate voters' names and assisting the ruling party.

"This new miracle of Model Code of Conduct violations was witnessed by the public. Election officials were openly using a 'BJP app' to search for voters' names. Officials sitting inside polling booths were openly helping the BJP,” stated the editorial.

“If the Election Commission does not take cognisance of these complaints, then instead of conducting elections, MLAs, MPs and corporates should simply be appointed and sent directly to the legislatures," it added.