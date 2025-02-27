Neelam Shinde’s father ‘asked to leave or face police action’ at US visa office

The father of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who is in a coma following a road accident in the US, on Thursday (February 27) said he was “asked to leave the office premises” when he went to the visa office in Mumbai for emergency visa.

Tanaji Shinde has appealed to several authorities for getting a US visa immediately so that he can travel to America to see his daughter who has been hospitalised.

Accident in California

Neelam, who hails from Satara in Maharashtra, met with an accident in California on February 14, and is currently in a local hospital, and she is in a coma after surgery, according to reports.

Speaking to India Today, Tanaji said, nobody listened to his requests at the visa office and was “asked to leave” or else police would take him and his family away. However, it was not clear whether he visited the US Consulate or VFS Global office, which accepts US visa applications, including ‘emergency’ visa.

“When we went to the Mumbai visa office, no one was ready to listen to us. They ignored our repeated requests for help in getting an immediate US visa. They also asked to leave the office premises or else the police would take us away. I appeal to the government to help us get a visa so that I can go see my daughter,” he said.

Hit-and-run case

Neelam's brother Gaurav Kadam told the TV channel that the accident took place in Sacramento, California, on the "same route that she used to take while going for her daily evening walks".

"She was hit by a vehicle from behind and the driver sped off, without even stopping to check what had happened. It is a case of hit-and-run. She suffered serious injuries on her head, hands and legs. She is currently in a coma," he said.