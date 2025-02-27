US grants urgent visa interview for family of injured student Nilam Shinde

The United States has granted an interview for an emergency visa to the father of Nilam Shinde, the 35-year-old woman, who is currently in a coma in a California hospital after a road accident on February 14.

The visa interview has been scheduled for 9 am on Friday (February 28).

Earlier, the ministry of external affairs had reached out to the US government to give an urgent visa to the family of Nilam Shinde, who met with an accident in the US, and has been hospitalised.

Neelam Shinde, 35, who hails from Satara in Maharashtra, suffered serious injuries, including fractures, after she was mowed down from behind by a four-wheeler in California on February 14. She is currently admitted in a local hospital and is in a coma after surgery, according to reports.

Neelam in a coma

According to a report in NDTV, Neelam's family said the crash left her with fractures in both arms and both legs, and required emergency brain surgery, for which consent had been sought from the hospital administration.

Neelam’s father Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent US visa due to medical emergency, National Congress Party (NCP SP) MP Supriya Sule wrote on X (formerly Twitter) tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian Embassy in the US, and MEA’s ‘MADAD’ handle, which helps Indians abroad.

MP Sule seeks MEA's help

“Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance,” Sule wrote.

On Thursday afternoon (February 27), news agency ANI reported that the MEA has taken up the matter with the US authorities regarding granting a US visa for Neelam’s father.

“MEA has taken up the matter. The US side is looking into the formalities for an early grant of visa for the applicant’s family,” it reported citing sources.

