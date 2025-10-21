Navi Mumbai fire: Six-year-old among four dead, 14 injured

Four people, including a six-year-old child, died and 14 others were injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township at around 12.30 am on Tuesday (October 21).

Fire started on the 10th floor

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire started around 12.30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency, MGM Complex, at Sector 14 in the Vashi area, and spread to the 11th and 12th floors.

An official said that a man and a six-year-old girl were killed, while 14 others were injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Sameer Wankhede claims threats over case against Aryan Khan’s web series

Upon being informed about the incident, 40 fire brigade personnel, along with 8 fire tenders and police, rushed to the spo,t and the blaze was put out by 4 am, police said. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.

Many injured discharged: ACP

Speaking to reporters, ACP of Vashi Division, Adinath Raghunath Budhwant, said that many among the injured have been discharged from the hospital and the fire has been extinguished.

Also Read: Raj Kundra blames demonetisation for business losses in Rs 60 crore fraud case

“A sudden fire broke out at 12:30 pm on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th floors. A total of 14 people were injured, four of whom died. The injured are being treated in the hospital, and many have been discharged. The fire has been extinguished, and an investigation into the cause is underway,” the ACP said as quoted by ANI.

Earlier incident

The incident comes a day after one person died and three were injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said adding that the fire was brought under control at around 4:30 AM on Tuesday.

The blaze engulfed a roughly 10×10-foot area on the first floor where electric wiring, three e-vehicle batteries and household items were stored.

A 15-year-old boy named Yash Vitthal Khot was pronounced dead upon arrival at St George’s Hospital.

Three others, Devendra Choudhary, Viraj Khot and Sangram Kurne, were injured. Fire brigade officials managed to bring the blaze under control within half an hour, but the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

(With agency inputs)