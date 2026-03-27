Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal under fire as viral video sparks resignation demands

The Congress and other Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal, after a video of him with a transgender person at his official residence went viral on social media.

The Opposition has alleged that the incident reflects a 'moral decline' in Maharashtra's politics.

The Congress has demanded that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who is the minister of food and drug administration, be sacked for his "obscene and unethical behaviour". A purportedly controversial video showing Zirwal in a compromising position with a trans person at his official residence, is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

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Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said that the Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal should step down on moral grounds. She, however, maintained that it was her personal opinion.

Manipulated video claims

Zirwal has denied any misconduct, claiming the video is an assembled and manipulated clip leaked to blackmail him. While he admitted that the person in the footage is his acquaintance of five years, he alleged that someone connected to them was behind the plot.

The timing of the video's release has intensified scrutiny on a ruling coalition under fire for multiple scandals. This latest controversy has raised questions about the erosion of ethical standards in public office. Meanwhile, NCP supporters have questioned the video's timing, suggesting it was recorded months ago and released now to damage his reputation amid party infighting.

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In connection with the viral video row, the Opposition attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for inaction, framing it as symptomatic of moral decay in politics in the state.

CM responds to row

Fadnavis on Friday (March 27) said an “appropriate decision” on minister Narhari Zirwal will be taken after verifying facts in connection with the viral video showing the NCP leader with a trans person in a bedroom.

“Zirwal told me on phone that the video has been made by joining three-four old videos. He has said that the matter should be probed. I have asked him to file a complaint,” Fadnavis told reporters.

“Along with his party leader Sunetra Pawar, we will take an appropriate decision on the matter after verification of facts and the emerging situation,” Fadnavis said.

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are allies in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Zirwal is a four-time MLA from Dindori in Nashik district and a former deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

This is the second controversy involving Zirwal in the last two months. In February, an FDA clerk was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe in Mantralaya, the state secretariat. Zirwal heads the FDA department.