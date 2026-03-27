Fadnavis: Action on Zirwal video row after fact check

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said an “appropriate decision” on minister Narhari Zirwal will be taken after verification of facts in connection with a viral video showing the NCP leader with a trans-person in a bedroom.

The video of the minister in the company of a trans-person, purportedly in his official bungalow, has gone viral on social media platforms with opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi demanding his immediate resignation.

“Zirwal told me on phone that the video has been made by joining three-four old videos. He has said that the matter should be probed. I have asked asked him to file a complaint,” Fadnavis told reporters.

“Along with his party leader Sunetra Pawar, we will take an appropriate decision on the matter after verification of facts and emerging situation,” Fadnavis said.

This is the second controversy involving Zirwal in two months. In February, an FDA clerk was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe in Mantralaya, the state secretariat. Zirwal heads the FDA department.

Zirwal (66) is a four-time MLA from Dindori in Nashik district and a former Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. PTI

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