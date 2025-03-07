Mumbai man hangs himself, blames wife in suicide note on company website

A 41-year-old man died by suicide in a room at the Sahara Hotel in Mumbai last Friday (February 28).

Nishant Tripathi, before taking his own life, uploaded his suicide note to his company’s website. According to reports, he checked in three days earlier and allegedly put up a "Do not disturb" sign on his room’s door, before committing suicide.

The hotel staff grew concerned after getting no response from him for a long time and opened his room to discover his body. The police were promptly informed, and they arrived at the scene.

The suicide note

Nishant’s suicide note read, “By the time you read this, I'll be gone. In my last moments, I could've hated you for everything that happened. But I don't. For this moment, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it's not going to fade.”

His suicide note was password-protected on his company’s website, where he expressed his love for his wife and blamed her and her aunt for his death. He went on to say in the note that his mother knows the struggles he has faced and begged his wife to stay away from her, so she can "grieve in peace".

Police file case against wife and aunt

The Mumbai police have filed a case against Nishant’s wife, Apoorva Paikh, and her aunt, Prarthana Mishra, for abetment to suicide after a complaint by his mother, Neelam Chaturvedi.

Neelam Chaturvedi claimed to be a women’s rights activist in a long post on Facebook, grieving her son’s death. She wrote, “Today I feel like a living corpse,” adding that she feels like her life is over, as she has had to perform the last rites of her son rather than the other way around. She said her daughter, Prachi, was the one who performed the last rites dutifully, and beseeched her friends and family to give her support so she could bear the grief of her son’s death.

Need for gender-neutral laws?

Nishant’s death by suicide has come four days after Manav Sharma, a techie from Agra, took his own life on February 24, blaming his wife for harassing him. His final video was discovered by his sister two days later.

Manav made a seven-minute video with the noose around his neck and highlighted the need for a law that protects men from abuse by women. His wife, Nikita, denied all the charges in a video she made countering him, and accused him of being drunk and enacting domestic violence.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)