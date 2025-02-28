Agra techie Manav Sharma dies by suicide, blames wife in video

A TCS employee Manav Sharma died by suicide at his home in Agra leaving behind a video in which he blamed his wife and alleged that she was “involved with another man” and urged authorities that “the law has to protect men”.

This case is reminiscent of the suicide of techie Atul Subhash, who left behind a video blaming his death on his wife for allegedly harassing him for money and threatening to file cases against him.

The 25-year-old Manav Sharma, who was found hanging at his home in Agra, also recorded a six-minute and 57 second video on his phone, before taking his own life. In the video, he blamed his wife and said 'men get lonely'.

The police registered a case based on a complaint received via WhatsApp and have now launched an investigation.

Men get lonely

In the video, which has now been circulating online, the techie pleaded for society to realise the struggles that men face. He urged people to please "think and talk about men" since they get very lonely. He also profusely apologised to his parents for taking this drastic step.

With a cloth wrapped around his neck and another tied to the ceiling fan, Sharma, who was crying in the video said that the law needs to protect men, or otherwise there will come a time when there will be no men left.

“No man on whom you can shift blame…Let me share my situation. It’s the same as many others… I found out that my wife was sleeping with someone else. But never mind, let it be,” he said in the video.

Earlier suicide attempts

Sharma, however, also admitted that he had tried to commit suicide earlier many times.

“I have always been a quitter. I have attempted suicide multiple times," he said, showing his wrist marked with scars from past attempts.

A day before his death, Manav who was working in Mumbai had travelled to Agra with his wife and dropped her off at her parents home.

Wife denies accusations

Meanwhile, Sharma’s wife, Nikita, denied all the accusations and alleged that her husband had been struggling with alcohol addication and had self-harmed himself many times before. She said that her past was being unfairly used against her.

Nikita said that she had saved her husband many times before when he had attempted suicide. She had pulled him back from the edge, she claimed.

However, he had also assaulted her while drinking. According to Nikita, she had informed her in-laws several times but they ignored her pleas saying that it was a matter between husband and wife.

On the day, Manav Sharma too the extreme step she had warned her inlaws and his sister that he may try to harm himself. “People need to hear my side of the story as well, “ she told the media.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)