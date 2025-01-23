Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Knife fragment recovered near Bandra lake

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The third piece of the knife used to attack Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra home on January 16 has been recovered, a police official said on Thursday.

Khan was allegedly attacked by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in the country.

"The third piece of the knife, which comprises the handle and some part of the blade, was recovered from close to Bandra Talao, more than a kilometre away from the actor's residence in Satguru Sharan building. We took the accused to the lake on Wednesday evening and recovered this missing part of the knife," the Bandra police station official said.

While one piece of the knife blade broke and got lodged near the spine of the actor during the attack, which had to be removed by doctors at Lilavati Hospital, the second part was found in Khan's house when 'panchnama' was carried out, the official informed.

He showed us where he had disposed of the knife after walking 1.4 kilometre post the incident, the official said.

"He has told us he stole the knife from the Thane restaurant where he was working," the police official added. PTI

