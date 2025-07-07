‘Trusted by Pak army, was in Mumbai during 26/11’: Tahawwur Rana’s startling disclosure

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has made startling claims, stating that he was present in the city during the terror strike and served as a trusted agent of the Pakistani army.



Rana, currently in NIA custody at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, revealed during questioning by the Mumbai Crime Branch that he and his associate, David Coleman Headley, underwent multiple training sessions with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to sources quoted by India Today TV. He also claimed that LeT primarily operated as an espionage network, they added.

Recced Mumbai locations

As per sources, Rana claimed it was his idea to open an immigration centre for his firm in Mumbai, with financial transactions recorded as business expenses. He also admitted to being in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks, stating that his presence was part of the terrorists’ plan, sources said.

Rana stated that he had surveyed locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and believed the 26/11 attacks were executed in coordination with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to sources.

Conspired 26/11 strike

The NIA, which is investigating the case, charged Rana with conspiring in the 26/11 terror attacks alongside his associate David Headley, the Lashkar-e-Taiba operative who conducted reconnaissance and planning for the assault under the direction of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

The central agency says that Rana was involved in the planning of the Mumbai attacks, assisting Headley in procuring a visa and creating a false identity so he could travel to India. Rana has been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, murder, forgery and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mumbai police custody

Following his questioning, the Mumbai police are preparing to arrest Rana as soon as possible and take him into custody.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian, was extradited to India earlier this year. His extradition followed the April 4 dismissal of his review petition by the US Supreme Court.



Rana was formally taken into judicial custody by the NIA after being brought to India in May. He is being questioned in connection with multiple charges, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act and forgery.

Last month, a Delhi court extended Rana’s judicial custody till July 9.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks, carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists, resulted in the deaths of 166 people over a nearly 60-hour siege targeting prominent landmarks including the Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and the Jewish centre Nariman House.