Mumbai man, who held children hostage in Mumbai, shot dead

Rohit Arya, the man accused of holding 17 children hostage at a Mumbai studio, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after being admitted with a critical gunshot wound. Police allegedly shot him during a rescue operation conducted at the studio in Powai on Thursday (October 30).

The incident, which happened in broad daylight, triggered panic and a massive police response.

It is reported that the police entered the studio premises via the bathroom. A police statement later said all the children were rescued safely and the kidnapper had been detained. The police further said that Arya, the accused, was mentally ill and that the motive of the kidnapping was unclear.

Children confined inside studio

The incident took place at RA Studio, where acting classes are regularly held. According to reports, Arya was an employee at the studio and also ran a YouTube channel. He had reportedly been conducting auditions at the studio for the past four or five days. On Thursday morning, when nearly 100 children arrived for auditions, he allowed around 80 to leave but kept the rest confined inside.

The children were believed to be held on the first floor of the building, and some were seen peeking out through the glass windows.

Suspect's video message

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said police recovered air guns and chemicals at the scene and that the suspect had acted alone.

In a video released by the suspect, who was arrested at the scene, he said he had “made a plan” and taken the children hostage to force conversations with certain people. Police said they mounted a rapid response after the footage circulated.

Rohit Arya told that he had chosen hostage-taking over suicide to compel unspecified people to talk. He insisted he had no large financial demands, describing his requests as “moral” and “ethical.”

“I am Rohit Arya. Instead of dying by suicide, I have made a plan and am holding some children hostage here,” he said. He warned that “the slightest wrong move from you will trigger me” and threatened to set the studio alight, while insisting he was “not a terrorist” and did not seek money.

“I want simple conversations, and that’s why I’ve taken these children hostage. I’ve held them as part of a plan. If I live, I’ll do it; if I die, someone else will, but it will definitely happen, because the slightest wrong move will trigger me to set this whole place on fire and die in it,” Arya said in the video.