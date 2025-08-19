Mumbai monorail breaks down amid heavy rain; CM Fadnavis assures safe rescue

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said all the passengers inside a Monorail train stuck between two stations in Mumbai will be rescued safely, and an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

"Due to some technical reason, a Monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers," Fadnavis posted on X.

No one should worry or panic as all passengers will be safely evacuated, he assured.

"I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred," he said.

As per municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, there were around 200 passengers inside the train. PTI

