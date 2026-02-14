Mumbai metro pillar collapse in Mulund kills one, four injured

One person died, and four others were injured after a part of an under-construction metro rail pillar collapsed on Saturday (February 17) in the Mulund area of Mumbai. The incident took place around 12:20 pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of the Johnson and Johnson factory.

One of the injured in critical condition

The portion of the under-construction pillar fell on an autorickshaw and an SUV, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said that a cement segment of the pillar gave way during the ongoing construction work and fell directly on the autorickshaw, reported the Times of India.

Also Read: 'Fall in line', warns Bishnoi gang in fresh threat to Ranveer Singh

The report further stated that the deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, while the three injured personsare Rajkumar Yadav (45), Mahendra Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40). Rajkumar Yadav has been admitted to the ICU and is currently in critical condition. The two others are said to be in a critical condition.

Mumbai Mayor alleges negligence

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said the parapet segment was placed on Friday, adding that there seems to be negligence involved in the incident.

“There definitely seems to be negligence. If the work was done recently, the stretch should have been barricaded,” the Mayor said.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that the metro project team had rushed to the spot, adding that rescue operations were going on.

Also Read: Raj Thackeray slams Maharashtra govt over 33-hour Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam

“Two individuals sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is being monitored, and all necessary medical assistance is being extended. The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close coordination with BMC and disaster management authorities,” stated the MMRDA as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Fire Brigade, police at the spot

An official said that the Fire Brigade and police personnel have reached the spot and are monitoring the rescue operations.

"A cement slab of the pillar collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw below, completely smashing the three-wheeler. Three to four persons are feared injured. Fire brigade and police personnel, as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4), are at the spot to monitor post-incident operations," he said earlier in the day.