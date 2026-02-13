'Fall in line', warns Bishnoi gang in fresh threat to Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a fresh threat from the Bishnoi gang, warning they will ‘hurt’ his entire staff if he does not fall in line and comply with their demands.

In a voice note accessed by Hindustan Times, an unidentified caller allegedly linked to the gang is heard saying: ‘Baat se mukarne ki saza kya hoti hai tujhe bataenge’ (We will show you the punishment for going back on one’s word).

The ‘Dhurandhar’ star had received a WhatsApp voice note on Tuesday (February 10) demanding ₹1 crore in ransom. After the threat, security around the actor has been tightened and the Mumbai police has been working to trace the source of the voice note.

'Fall in line...'

In the recent voice note, the caller also invokes director Rohit Shetty and the wider Bollywood fraternity, warning: ‘Line pe aajao, agar nahi aaye toh baad mein dekhna kya karte hain hum log’, which translates to ‘Fall in line, or later you’ll see what we do.’

The fresh threat comes just days after Ranveer Singh and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, stepped up security outside their Mumbai residence, deploying armed personnel as confirmed in a letter from their housing complex to Dadar Police.

In the voice note, the caller warns Singh that instead of targeting him directly, they will now go after his staff claiming to have all their details.

Taunt to Ranveer

In the voice note, the caller taunts Ranveer Singh for advising others to approach the police, warning that instead of targeting him directly, they will go after his managers and staff.

Claiming to have detailed information about their movements and families, the caller threatened to ‘hurt’ them to make Singh ‘come to his senses.’ The threat also names director Rohit Shetty and also extends to the wider Bollywood fraternity, demanding that they all ‘fall in line’ or face consequences.