Mumbai's iconic Jimmy Boy cafe shuts just ahead of its 100th anniversary

Just months before it was set to celebrate its 100th anniversary, Jimmy Boy, the iconic Parsi café in Mumbai, shut down its operations. Situated in the heart of Horniman Circle in Fort, the closure was prompted by the worsening condition of the Vikas Building that housed the establishment.



Also read | Maharashtra govt pauses 3-language policy amid Hindi imposition charge

Jimmy Boy has been a beloved culinary landmark in South Mumbai, famed for its Keema Pav, Berry Pulao, Dhansak, Mava Cakes, Brun Maska, and classic Irani tea. However, on the evening of June 20, plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary at its original location were derailed.

The restaurant was forced to close after the Vikas Premises Co-op Society Ltd was deemed hazardous and vulnerable to collapse by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Unsafe structure

According to a report in The Times of India, a junior engineer from the Building and Factory Department alerted the BMC disaster management helpline after noticing cracks on the ground floor of the four-storey commercial building.

In line with Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the Assistant Engineer of BMC's "A" Ward issued an official notice on June 21 to the owners and tenants of the four-storey building on Green Street, Fort, directing them to vacate the premises immediately and proceed with its demolition.

BMC officials, along with the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local police, rushed to the site and discovered significant vertical cracks on the east-facing wall of the building, adjacent to the Green House building. The fire brigade promptly evacuated the entire building, while warning signs were put up declaring the area unsafe. Barricades were also installed around the premises to restrict access and prevent any potential accidents.

Celebrations in limbo

“An official notice has been issued instructing all occupants to vacate immediately and restricting further occupancy until structural safety is ensured,” said a city official.



Also read | Thane police bust 'digital arrest' fraud; 3 held for duping woman of Rs 3 Cr

Jimmy Boy's Director of Operations, Shehzad Irani, said the Fort's grounds had served as the focal point of their activities. “In September 2025, we complete 100 years. We've been operating from the same premises, with the same family managing it... However, we hadn't finalised anything yet,” he told The Times of India. There is currently no clarity on when or where the restaurant will reopen.