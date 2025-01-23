Mumbai: Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque-bouncing case
The case was filed in 2018 against Varma’s firm, and the Andheri Magistrate Court passed the sentence on Tuesday (Jan 21)
A court in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 21) sentenced Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) to three months simple imprisonment in a 2018 cheque-bouncing case.
The Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable warrant in his name on Tuesday, according to a report in Telangana Today.
The case was filed in 2018 against Varma’s firm by a company called Shree through Maheshchandra Mishra. The film director was granted bail in 2022 after providing a personal bond and a security deposit of ₹5,000.
Section 138
Ram Gopal Varma was found guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. He also has to compensate the complainant with ₹3.75 lakh within 3 months, or face an additional three months imprisonment.
Pronouncing the sentence, the magistrate said there would be no set-off under section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as Varma was not in custody during trial. A detailed judgment is awaited.
RGV’s reaction
Varma was not present at the hearing. He, however, reacted to the news with a post on his X handle.
“With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7-year-old case of ₹2 lakh thirtyeight thousand amount, relating to my ex-employee…My advocates are attending to it, and since the matter is in court, I cannot say anything further.”
RGV, as he is popularly known, is a film director, screenwriter, and producer mainly known for his films in Hindi and Telugu. He has directed movies like Raat Raatri (1992), Rangeela (1995), Company (2002), Bhoot (2003), and several others.
The director recently announced on X that he will be helming a film called Syndicate, which he says will “scarily expose what horrors human beings can do”.