Mumbai: Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque-bouncing case

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 21) sentenced Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) to three months simple imprisonment in a 2018 cheque-bouncing case.

The Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable warrant in his name on Tuesday, according to a report in Telangana Today.

The case was filed in 2018 against Varma’s firm by a company called Shree through Maheshchandra Mishra. The film director was granted bail in 2022 after providing a personal bond and a security deposit of ₹5,000.

Section 138

Ram Gopal Varma was found guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. He also has to compensate the complainant with ₹3.75 lakh within 3 months, or face an additional three months imprisonment.

Pronouncing the sentence, the magistrate said there would be no set-off under section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as Varma was not in custody during trial. A detailed judgment is awaited.

RGV’s reaction

Varma was not present at the hearing. He, however, reacted to the news with a post on his X handle.

“With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7-year-old case of ₹2 lakh thirtyeight thousand amount, relating to my ex-employee…My advocates are attending to it, and since the matter is in court, I cannot say anything further.”