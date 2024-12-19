Mumbai boat accident: PM condoles deaths, announces Rs 2 L ex-gratia for kin of dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while condoling the death of 13 people in a boat accident off the Mumbai coast, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

While 13 people died, 99 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday (December 18), the Navy said.

Saddening, pray for the injured: PM

At about 4 pm, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai, the Navy said in a statement. The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

"The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities," Modi was quoted as saying by his office in a post on X.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO said.

99 people rescued

Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were involved in the rescue efforts, the Navy said.

The survivors picked up by Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity. So far, 99 survivors have been rescued, it added.

The accident led to the loss of 13 lives, including a Naval personnel and two from the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) on board the Naval craft, the Navy said.

People were screaming for help: First responder

Recounting their first-hand experience of the tragedy, the drivers of a couple of boats who were among the first to reach the site of the accident between said they never witnessed such a horrific event in their lives.

Arif Bamane, a driver of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) pilot boat Poorva told PTI, "When we reached there, the situation was tragic and completely chaotic. People were screaming for help, and some were crying,".

Priority was given to rescue women and children.

Bamane said a fishing trawler and another tourist boat had already arrived at the scene before them.

Bamane said he and his team were heading to Mumbai from Jawahar Deep on Wednesday evening when the control room gave the information about the accident. They were instructed to reach the spot near JD5 as quickly as possible.

He said their boat had only four people aboard, but they did their best to rescue the stranded individuals before other boats arrived. Among those crying for help, there were three to four foreigners, he said.

‘Most horrific incident; biggest rescue operations of my life’

"We tried to save as many people as possible," Bamane said, adding that they rescued about 20-25 people, who were later transferred to naval boats that arrived at the scene.

With 18 years of boat driving experience, Bamane said he had witnessed small rescue operations before but Wednesday's incident was the most horrific and tragic. This is the biggest rescue operation that I have seen so far, he said.

He recalled a small girl lying motionless as water had entered her lungs. They performed chest compressions on her and helped her breathe again. Slowly, her breathing became normal, he said.

Iqbal Gothekar, a driver of a small tourist boat, told PTI that about 25-30 minutes after his boat departed from Elephanta Island at around 3.35 pm, he learned of the incident and was one of the first to reach the accident site.

People were frantically waving for help: Rescuer

Gothekar, who has been a boat driver since 2004, said the people on the capsized boat were frantically waving their hands for help.

He said by the time they reached the spot, a fishing trawler had also arrived.

A native of Raigad district, Gothekar stated that his boat rescued 16 people, bringing them safely to the Gateway of India. The rescued individuals were taken to a police post.

"In my career, I have never witnessed such an incident," Gothekar said while recounting the event.

Sources revealed that the capsized boat had a capacity of 80 people and had departed from the Gateway of India for Elephanta Caves about 45 minutes before the incident, which occurred near Butcher Island.

(With inputs from agencies)