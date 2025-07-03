Pune: Man posing as courier agent rapes woman, leaves selfie threat on phone

An unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman after gaining access to her apartment in Pune by posing as a courier delivery executive, police said on Thursday (July 3).

The accused also clicked a selfie on the victim's phone and left a message on it, warning her not to inform anyone about the crime as he had taken her pictures and would share them on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday (July 2) at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city and a search was on for the culprit, as per the police.

Woman was alone

The victim, who works in a private firm, was alone in her apartment as her brother had gone out of town, the official said.

The man came to her house posing as a courier delivery agent and gained entry. He asked for a pen to sign (a document) and as she turned her back to him, he came inside the house and latched the door, the official said.

"The woman does not remember anything (further) as she gained consciousness around 8.30 pm. The woman then informed her relatives and subsequently the police were alerted," Shinde said.

Threat to make pics viral

The man left a message on her phone that he had taken photos of her, and if she revealed the incident to anyone, he would make the pictures viral, the official said. Some reports claimed that he also left a message “I will come again” on her phone.

In the case of the gangrape of a law student in Kolkata also, prime accused Monojit Mishra’s phone contained recordings of the sexual assault, with the perpetrators of the crime threatening to make the videos go viral if the victim told anyone about the rape.

There is a possibility that the accused used some substance to make her unconscious. The police were verifying if any spray was used, he said.

Accused’s face captured on CCTV

The face of the accused has been captured in one of the CCTV cameras in the area and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

The police said ten teams were working on the case, five from the crime branch and five zonal teams.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (punishment for rape), 77 (voyeurism) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), the police added.

(With agency inputs)