CM Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray meet in Maharashtra Assembly

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told his former ally Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to “come over and join us” in the state Assembly, the allies-turned-rivals on Thursday met in the Assembly premises on Thursday (July 17).

‘Leader of the Opposition issue’

According to media reports, the meeting between Fadnavis and Uddhav lasted about 20 minutes, during which Uddhav demanded that the Speaker give his consent to the post of the Leader of the Opposition, for which the name of Bhaskar Jadhav from Shiv Sena (UBT) was recommended in the last Assembly session.

Although there is consensus among the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi over Jadhav’s name for the post, Speaker Rahul Narvekar is yet to take a call on the matter.

Fadnavis’ response

According to an NDTV report, Fadnavis has responded to Uddhav’s demand, stating that allowing a Leader of the Opposition was the sole prerogative of the Speaker.

The report further stated that Uddhav presented a book titled "Why Hindi should not be imposed" to the Chief Minister, which Fadnavis suggested should also be given to Narendra Jadhav, the head of the committee formed to review the three-language policy decision.

‘A joke’ and Eknath Shinde

Earlier, although Uddhav had termed Fadnavis’ “join us” offer a “joke”, media reports claimed that it can be seen as an attempt to keep Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in check ahead of the civic polls in Mumbai.

Shinde, who has recently been in the spot over the actions of his MLAs like Sanjay Gaikwad and Sanjay Shirsat, had issued a stern warning to his party leaders asking them to consider themselves as “workers first” and keep their tempers in check so as not to allow success go to their heads.

"In the past few days, certain incidents have taken place... People don't point fingers at you - they point at me for what you do. They ask me: 'What are your MLAs up to?' sources cited by NDTV quoted Shinde as saying on Monday.

Maharashtra politics have witnessed a significant churning recently with estranged cousins Uddhav and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray coming together.