Jarange warns of 'tough decision' if govt fails to issue OBC certificates by Sep 17

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday (September 8) urged the Maharashtra government to implement the GR issued last week for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas by September 17, warning that he would be forced to take a "tough decision" otherwise.

Also Read: Maratha quota row: Jarange declares victory as Maharashtra govt accepts key demands

Jarange's ultimatum

"We expect the government to direct taluka-level offices to act on the GR. The work should start before September 17. If not, I will be left with no choice but to take tough decisions," Jarange told reporters from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he has been receiving treatment since calling off his agitation in Mumbai last week.

Jarange ended his five-day fast for Maratha quota in Mumbai on September 2 after the government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a farming community classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state.

The announcement was made through a government resolution (GR) following intense negotiations between state ministers and Jarange.

Also Read: Jarange open to talks, refuses to leave Mumbai; police ask protesters to vacate Azad Maidan

Marathas vs OBCs

The GR issued by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department also mentioned the implementation of the Hyderabad gazetteer.

He further stressed that the distribution of certificates must begin before September 17, adding, "If the government listens to someone from Yeola (apparently referring to minister Chhagan Bhujbal) and anything goes wrong, we will also challenge the 1994 GR that gave our reservation to others."

Bhujbal, an OBC leader, has been opposing reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category.

The Kunbis are a traditional agrarian community included in Maharashtra’s OBC list, making them eligible for reservations in education and government jobs.

September 17, observed as Marathwada Liberation Day, marks the region’s integration into India and the annexation of the Hyderabad state, then ruled by the Nizam.

Also Read: Maratha quota stir ends; HC seeks Jarange’s affidavit on property damage

Jarange slams Maratha scholars

Jarange also claimed some Maratha scholars, who claimed the GR will not help the community, have "gone crazy" and are not able to sleep because of the government order.

He announced that the community’s future course of action would be unveiled at the Dussehra rally in Narayangad, Beed, though he clarified it would not be a large gathering.

"The Maratha community in the state should be a little patient (about the GR)," the activist said. "We will announce our policy further at the Dussehra rally at Narayangad in Beed. It (rally) will not be very big, but it will take place," he said.

Notably, activist Vinod Patil, who has filed petitions in court on the Maratha quota, last week termed the GR for Kunbi certificates "completely useless," arguing it would not bring any substantial benefit to the community.

(With inputs from agencies)