Jarange open to talks, refuses to leave Mumbai; police ask protesters to vacate Azad Maidan

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike demanding reservation for Marathas, on Tuesday (September 2) said that he was open to talks with the government but vowed not to leave Mumbai until his demands were accepted.

Jarange’s protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai entered its fifth day. He claimed that the protesters have not violated any law and said nobody can stop Marathas from entering the state capital.

Case against protesters

Meanwhile, police registered a case against nearly 10 unidentified Maratha quota protesters for allegedly assaulting a passenger and vandalising a BEST bus at the Juhu depot in Mumbai, officials said.

A scuffle broke out between protesters and some passengers when the bus, leased from a private operator, was parked at the Juhu depot and the crew was away at around 7.15 pm on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said on Monday (September 1).

According to police and BEST officials, protesters allegedly boarded the bus, assaulted a passenger and broke a window before the crew reached the scene and tried to pacify them.

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows protesters wearing saffron caps and scarves scuffling with passengers. The bus crew alerted police, but the protesters and the passengers fled before officers arrived.

The Juhu police later booked 10-12 unidentified persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, assault, and damaging public property.

High court directive

Jarange, while calling for restraint from his supporters to maintain peace, reiterated that he would ensure the government issues a government resolution (GR) recognising Marathas as Kunbis — an agrarian caste under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category — which would make them eligible for reservation in jobs and education.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police served notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan, citing violations of protest conditions.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had directed his supporters to vacate and clean up the city’s streets by Tuesday noon and restore normalcy.

“I am ready for talks with the government,” the 43-year-old activist said. "But I will not leave here until my demands are met. If you try to arrest or evict us from Mumbai, it will be dangerous for you," he warned.

Jarange demands quota implementation

He further asserted that he wanted to convey to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that he had no intention of leaving Mumbai.

"I am confident that the high court will give poor Marathas justice. We are following all directives of the high court. There are 4,000 to 5,000 protesters. Give us homes if you wish," he said.

Jarange accused Chief Minister Fadnavis of misleading the high court with false information and warned that he would “pay a price.”

He demanded that the state government immediately issue a GR saying it is implementing the Hyderabad and Satara gazetteers to recognise Marathas as Kunbis.

The notification, which extends quota benefits associated with the OBC community to the "sage-soyare" (blood relatives) of eligible Marathas, should also be implemented immediately, Jarange said.

(With agency inputs)