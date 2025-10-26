Maharashtra doctor's suicide: Police sub-inspector accused of rape arrested

The police sub-inspector, accused of raping a woman government doctor in Maharashtra’s Satara district, in her suicide note, was arrested on Saturday evening after he surrendered before the police.

Case filed, one more held

A senior police official told PTI that sub-inspector Gopal Badane, who was absconding after a case of abetment of suicide was registered against him and another person, surrendered before Phaltan Gramin Police Station and was taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, police had arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar in connection with the alleged suicide of the 28-year-old woman.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

After the arrest, a Phaltan court remanded Bankar to three days of police custody for further interrogation.

Suicide note on palm

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector (PSI) Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar mentally harassed her.

A case of rape and abetment of suicide was registered against the duo in Phaltan.

According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor lived.

Badane had been suspended from service after his name came up during the probe.

While the case has created public furore in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described the doctor’s death as a “deeply tragic” incident and urged the Opposition not to politicise the “sensitive matter”.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)