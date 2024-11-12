Maharashtra polls: BJP calls Congress 'frustrated' after Patole's 'dog' dig at saffron party

The Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole’s 'dog' dig at the BJP while campaigning for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has now come to bite him.

On Tuesday (November 12), reacting to Patole asking voters to make a 'kutta' of the BJP, the saffron party lashed out at the Congress calling them “frustrated”.

They accused the Congress of 'frustration' at the possibility of losing the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Also watch: Watch| BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul's 'defamatory' remarks

Congress 'frustrated'

The Congress is going from disappointment to dejection, said BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya. “Rahul Gandhi's Congress is calling the BJP a 'kutta' because opinion polls show a clear majority for Mahayuti,” he pointed out.

Earlier, he also gave the examples of Sharad Pawar, who is "saying something" and Uddhav Thackeray is verbally abusing the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari also accused Nana Patole of being frustrated to make such a controversial remark.

According to Bhandari, Patole is travelling on the ground and he realises that the Congress is not going to form a government in Maharashtra.

“In his frustration, he has said that he wants to tame the BJP as dogs... This shows the 'Emergency' mindset of the Congress party,” alleged Bhandari, adding that Congress wants to tame its rivals and bring them under its control.

In his view, Congress wants to file cases against their rivals and silence them. "If they come to power in Maharashtra, they will file cases against whoever speaks against them," Bhandari told ANI.