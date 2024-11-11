BJP campaign in Maharashtra reflects a ‘sick mindset’, says Congress

The Congress has accused the BJP-led campaign for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra of infusing “hate and poison” in a bid to disturb communal harmony and said it revealed the BJP’s “sick mindset”.

"The Mahayuti, led by the BJP has only one agenda in its campaign. It is simply and only to polarize society on the basis of religion and to disturb communal harmony in the state,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X on Monday (November 11).

Issues versus non-issues

“Such an awful campaign reveals its sick mindset," he added. "The campaign is full of hate and poison deliberately being injected. But the people of Maharashtra will reject this type of campaign decisively.”

Ramesh said the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was campaigning on basic issues of the people such as the acute distress of farmers and women and increase in prices of essential commodities.