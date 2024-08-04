Assam: ‘Love jihad’ may soon invite life term; Hindu-Muslim land sale needs CM’s nod

The Assam government will soon introduce a law that will serve a maximum punishment of life imprisonment in “love jihad” cases, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Speaking at the state BJP executive meet in Guwahati on Sunday (August 4), he said, “We spoke about ‘love jihad’ during the elections. Soon, we will bring a law, which will award life imprisonment in such cases.”

Sarma also said a new domicile policy will be introduced soon, under which only those born in Assam will be eligible for state government jobs.

Jobs for “indigenous” people

He maintained that indigenous people have received priority in the “one lakh government jobs” provided following a pre-poll promise, which will be evident when the complete list is published.

Sarma said the Assam government has also taken a decision on the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims.

He said though the government cannot prevent such a transaction, it has made it mandatory to take the consent of the chief minister before going ahead.

(With agency inputs)