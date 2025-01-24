Maharashtra | Five feared dead following explosion at ordnance factory

Five to six workers are feared dead after a massive blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Friday morning (January 24).



The blast occurred around 10.30 am at the factory. Rescue and medical staff are looking for survivors at the blast site.

The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance.



Efforts to assist survivors are underway, with more details expected to follow, said PRO Defence Nagpur.



The roof collapsed and earthmovers are removing the debris. A total of 12 people were trapped, with 2 rescued so far, ANI quoted collector Sanjay Kolte as saying.

"There has been an accident of blast at Ordnance factory Bhandara today morning. The rescue & medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway," authorities have said in a statement.