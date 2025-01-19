UP: 18 tents destroyed as cylinder blasts spark huge fire at Maha Kumbh
Fire breaks out in the tents of Gita Press; no casualties reported as 15 fire tenders pressed into service to contain blaze
Eighteen tents were burnt to ashes at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday (January 19) after a couple of cylinder blasts led to a big fire in Sector 19 of the fairground.
No casualties were reported in the incident, the government said in a statement.
Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents.
“The fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control,” Sharma said.
No casualties
Maha Kumbh Mela DIG, Vaibhav Krishna told the media, “The fire broke out in the tents of Gita Press. There are no reports of any casualties. A survey is being conducted to ascertain the damage caused by the fire. The fire has been brought under control. The cause behind the fire is under investigation. Only tents and some things have been burnt.”
However, Akhara Police Station in-charge Bhaskar Mishra said earlier that two gas cylinders had exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing the fire.
ADG Bhanu Bhaskar also said, “Two or three cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. The fire has been controlled. All people are safe, and no one has been injured. An investigation will be conducted.”
People evacuated
People living in surrounding tents were evacuated on time. A statement issued by the government said senior officials were on the spot and fire teams have managed to douse the fire.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent senior officials to the site to check the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to him to ask about the fire over the phone, officials said.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, “Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety.”
It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out of the affected area.
SP calls for speedy relief
In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party expressed grief over the incident and asked the government to run relief and rescue operation quickly.
The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima on January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures available till Saturday.
Officials said that more than 46.95 lakh devotees took a dip at the Sangam on Sunday.
(With agency inputs)