UP: 18 tents destroyed as cylinder blasts spark huge fire at Maha Kumbh

“The fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control,” Sharma said.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents.

No casualties were reported in the incident, the government said in a statement.

Eighteen tents were burnt to ashes at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday (January 19) after a couple of cylinder blasts led to a big fire in Sector 19 of the fairground.

VIDEO | Prayagraj: Drone visuals of fire that broke out under a railway bridge near Sector 19 in Maha Kumbh area.

No casualties

Maha Kumbh Mela DIG, Vaibhav Krishna told the media, “The fire broke out in the tents of Gita Press. There are no reports of any casualties. A survey is being conducted to ascertain the damage caused by the fire. The fire has been brought under control. The cause behind the fire is under investigation. Only tents and some things have been burnt.”

However, Akhara Police Station in-charge Bhaskar Mishra said earlier that two gas cylinders had exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing the fire.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar also said, “Two or three cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. The fire has been controlled. All people are safe, and no one has been injured. An investigation will be conducted.”

People evacuated

People living in surrounding tents were evacuated on time. A statement issued by the government said senior officials were on the spot and fire teams have managed to douse the fire.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent senior officials to the site to check the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to him to ask about the fire over the phone, officials said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, “Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety.”

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out of the affected area.