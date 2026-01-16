Maharashtra civic polls: BJP ahead in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur; Sena in Thane

As counting is underway, trends from 210 of 227 wards indicate the BJP and ally Shiv Sena ahead in the high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections.

There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but channels said the BJP was leading in 92 wards in Mumbai, while Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, was ahead in 26 wards.

Trends in Mumbai

Going by the trends, the Mahayuti alliance is poised to cross the majority mark of 114 needed to wrest power in the BMC.

The Congress, with its ally Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has wrested power in Latur Municipal Corporation, channels reported.

Also read: Maharashtra civic polls: Mahayuti surges ahead; Thackeray, Pawar clan reunions struggle

The counting of votes began at 10 am.

The Thackeray cousins, who reunited after two decades ahead of Thursday's poll, were behind the ruling alliance in Mumbai, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT ahead in 60 wards and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead in 9 seats.

In Thane, Shinde's stronghold, his party was leading in 18 of the 131 wards, ahead of ally BJP which was ahead in 10 wards, TV channels reported.

Trends in Pune

In Pune, the BJP has left NCP way behind. It was leading in 43 seats, followed by the Congress on 7, the NCP on 5 and the NCP (SP) on 3 seats.

Also read: BJP to announce new national president on Jan 20: Nitin Nabin likely to head

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP was leading in 70 seats, while the NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, was leading in 40 seats. Both the parties contested the polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad elections independently. The BJP is leading in in NagpurNashik and Shambhajinagar Municipal Corporations.

Exit polls proving right

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections to 29 municipal corporations held on Thursday.

A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi slams EC over indelible ink mark row in BMC polls

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose annual budget is over Rs 74, 400 crore, elections were held after a four-year delay.

In a significant political turn of events ahead of the elections, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited last month even as rival NCP factions forged a local alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held on January 15 after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised belt in India.

Voting took place in these municipal corporations: Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.

(With agency inputs)