BMC poll results: BJP-led alliance ahead in early leads
Polling for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these municipal corporations, including 227 in Mumbai, took place on Thursday
Counting of votes polled in elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra began on Friday morning with the spotlight on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti bloc is locked in a prestige battle with the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India's richest civic body.
As many as 15,931 candidates are in the fray in the 29 civic corporations, which had 3.48 crore eligible voters.
Around 50 per cent polling was recorded in the 29 municipal corporations, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said after the end of voting.
A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday.
In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose annual budget is over Rs 74, 400 crore, 1,700 candidates are vying for 227 seats in elections being held after a four-year delay. Except for Mumbai, the other urban bodies have multi-member wards.
Live Updates
- 16 Jan 2026 10:09 AM IST
Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes for the Maharashtra civic polls has begun. Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised belt in India.
Voting took place in these municipal corporations: Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.
- 16 Jan 2026 9:29 AM IST
Mumbai civic polls: 52.94 pc turnout recorded; down from 55.53 pc in 2017 elections
A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday.
Data released by the civic body said ward number 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout at 64.53 per cent, while ward number 227 in south Mumbai’s Colaba area reported the lowest turnout at 20.88 per cent. Of the over 1.03 crore eligible voters in the metropolis, 52.94 per cent exercised their franchise in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls on Thursday between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm, they said.
Officials said counting of votes will start at 10 am at 25 designated counting centres across Mumbai.
The election to the 227-member BMC, which governs India’s richest municipal corporation with a budget of Rs 74,400 crore, is being held after a long gap, making it a key political contest. Nearly 1,700 candidates are in the fray this time. The last BMC polls were held in 2017 with a voter turnout of 55.53 per cent, and the term of the elected body ended in March 2022.
- 16 Jan 2026 8:28 AM IST
Visuals from outside a vote counting station in Mumbai
Visuals from outside the counting station at BMC School in Sion Koliwada in Mumbai.