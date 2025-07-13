Auto driver beaten up, forced to apologise in Palghar over 'anti-Marathi' remarks

An auto-rickshaw driver was beaten up in public by members of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for refusing to speak Marathi and allegedly insulting Maharashtra icons in a recent viral video.

Refused to speak Marathi

A few days back, the victim in a viral video was seen having an argument with one Bhavesh Padolia, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, over speaking Marathi at the Virar railway station.

“Main Hindi bolunga (I will speak Hindi),” the auto-rickshaw driver had said when asked why he was not speaking in Marathi. Padolia

Reports say the auto-rickshaw driver, a migrant residing in Virar area of Palghar, had also allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Marathi language, Maharashtra and Marathi icons.

Assaulted, forced to apologise

Reports say that on Saturday, the auto-rickshaw driver was rounded up by Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena activists and MNS workers near the Virar railway station and assaulted. A video that has captured the assault shows the attackers, including women, slapping the driver and forcing him to publicly apologise to Padlia, his sister and Maharashtra for "insulting" it and its linguistic and cultural heritage.

Police on Sunday said they have seen the video but not received any formal complaint in the matter so far, hence no case has been registered as of now.

Sena (UBT) leader defends act

Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, later justified the action.

"If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent," Jadhav told reporters.

“The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended," he added.

No formal complaint: Police

When contacted, a senior police official confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday, but said no formal complaint had been lodged so far.

"We have seen the viral video and are verifying the facts, but as of now, no complaint has been received from either party," the official said.

Language row

Amid the language controversy, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) slapped a food stall owner at Bhayander in neighbouring Thane district on July 1 for not speaking in Marathi.

Traders from the area later staged a protest against it.

On July 8, the MNS and other groups led a protest march in Mira Bhayandar area to defend the Marathi 'asmita' (pride) and counter the traders' agitation.

The march witnessed detention of several activists by the police, with leaders and workers of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) also joining the protest.

(With inputs from agencies)