Can you target Ambani for not speaking Marathi? BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asks Uddhav, Raj

Amid the Hindi-Marathi language row in Maharashtra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday (July 10) slammed Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, saying they only beat poor people for not speaking Marathi, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

Speaking to journalists, Nishikant Dubey said, "You beat up the poor. But Mukesh Ambani lives there, he speaks very less Marathi. If you have guts, go to him. Mahim has a large Muslim population. If you have guts, go there. SBI chairman doesn't speak Marathi, try hitting him."

Clarifies remark about Maharashtra’s economy

The BJP MP also clarified that a statement he had made earlier about Maharashtra’s economy had been misinterpreted.

"There is something which I said and which has been misinterpreted - Maharashtra has a great contribution in the economy of this country...What I said was misconstrued by people. But what I am saying is that we too have a contribution in the tax paid by Mumbai or Maharashtra. This has nothing to do with the Thackeray family or the Maratha. SBI and LIC, who pay tax, have their headquarters in Mumbai," said Dubey.

Reacts to Raj Thackeray’s 'instruction'

Dubey also strongly reacted to the report about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's instructing his party workers to "beat but don't make a video," referring to persons unable to speak in Marathi.

"What are you doing, whose bread are you eating? You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have? We have all the mines in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. What mines do you have? All semiconductor refineries are in Gujarat," said the MP.