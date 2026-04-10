Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for ‘traitor’ remark on Eknath Shinde

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has refused to apologise for his parody song, which he performed during a show last year, wherein he allegedly made an indirect reference to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor”.

His refusal came during a hearing before the privileges committee at the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday (April 9), reported the Hindustan Times. During the hearing, the committee asked Kamra 24 questions, including whether he wants to apologise, to which the comedian made it clear that he would not tender any apology, said a committee member who attended the hearing.

Consequently, the panel asked him to submit his stand in writing, following which the committee would take a final call on the matter.

Video trigger and complaint

The matter was set in motion after Pravin Darekar, a BJP member of the Legislative Council, flagged a video from Kamra’s stand-up performance in Mumbai that surfaced online in March 2025. In that show, Kamra performed a parody of a Bollywood track alluding to Eknath Shinde’s 2022 rebellion, which triggered the split within the Shiv Sena. In the course of the act, he allegedly described Shinde as a “traitor”.

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The clip spread quickly online and drew a sharp political response. Darekar then moved a breach of privilege notice, arguing that the remarks had diminished the dignity of the House. The motion also named Sushma Andhare of the Shiv Sena (UBT), citing her support for Kamra and her role in sharing the video.

Hearing and remarks

Kamra attended Thursday’s proceedings in person at Vidhan Bhavan, where he was questioned with Darekar present. As in the previous hearing, he appeared in a T-shirt carrying a line in Hindi: “Bura nahi hoon, bas aapko achcha nahi lagta (I am not bad; it’s just that you don’t like me).”

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Prasad Lad, the BJP legislator heading the privileges panel, said, “We posed 24 questions to him, and he answered all of them very politely. We also asked whether he wanted to apologise for his action, to which he asserted that he was firm on his stand.”

Among the queries put to Kamra were whether he acknowledged performing the parody in question, whether he accepted that it could amount to a breach of privilege, and whether he was aware of the committee’s powers and mandate.

Written stand and next steps

In a written response submitted to the panel late last year, Kamra maintained that the performance fell within the scope of his profession and was protected by the right to free speech. “He has also stated that if the followers of Shinde were irked because of his parody, there are lakhs of people who liked it,” said a committee member, requesting anonymity.

Also Read: ‘Traitor jibe’: HC grants Kamra protection from arrest; probe to continue

The panel has now asked Kamra to place his position on an apology on record. “Once his written submission is given, we will decide whether he needs to be summoned again. If he apologises, there is no question of further hearing. But if not, we will take a call on steps to be taken further,” Lad said.

Panel caution, prior appearances

Lad also said that Andhare did not attend the hearing as she is hospitalised and has sought a fresh date. She is expected to be called in the next two weeks. “Our endeavour would be to submit the report in the monsoon session of the legislature,” he said, adding that the process would not be driven by “hatred or angst”.

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According to the committee member cited earlier, the panel is proceeding cautiously to avoid gaps in the record, amid the possibility that Kamra could challenge any adverse finding in court.

Kamra has already appeared before the committee twice this year, first to have his statement recorded on the written reply he filed, and again for last month’s hearing. On that occasion, however, his statement could not be taken down as Darekar was not present.