Why Kunal Kamra is facing Maharashtra Legislative Council privilege action

A parody song by comedian Kunal Kamra targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an act that last year triggered violence by Shiv Sena supporters at the venue, has now landed him before the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Privileges Committee.



As the controversy simmers, both sides have traded claims over who sought more time for the hearing. Kamra, who lives in Puducherry, said on Friday evening that he had not asked for an adjournment and that the committee itself deferred the February 5 hearing.

Parody sparks privilege action

The privilege proceedings stem from a performance in which Kamra presented a parody version of a song from the Hindi film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, using the term “gaddar” (traitor). The act was seen in the political context of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde’s split from the original Shiv Sena.

The performance triggered sharp reactions from Shinde’s supporters, who vandalised the venue where the show was held. Following this, a privilege notice was moved in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The complaint was filed in March 2025 by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who alleged that Kamra had used “derogatory” language against Shinde and thereby breached the privilege of the legislature. In his complaint, Darekar said the comedian had “insulted” a “popular leader”.

A separate summons was also issued to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare after she shared a video supporting Kamra and questioned why those who had allegedly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had not faced similar action.

Kamra denies seeking adjournment

Kamra was asked to appear before the Privileges Committee on February 5. However, in a post on X, he denied reports that he had sought an adjournment of the hearing, saying the delay was not at his instance.

He said the notice summoning him, dated January 23, was served on him only on January 29. Kamra added that he confirmed his appearance by email on January 30 and travelled to Mumbai accordingly, but was later informed by a legislature official that the hearing had been adjourned.



“The committee’s letter clearly shows that the adjournment was not sought by me,” Kamra wrote, adding that he has not been officially informed of a fresh date, despite media reports suggesting February 17.

Stating that he was willing to cooperate with the proceedings, Kamra said the record should reflect that he had not requested any postponement. He also raised concerns over confidentiality, alleging that notices sent to him were leaked to the media and that the committee chairman had made public remarks on the matter.