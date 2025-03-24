Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel over Kunal Kamra’s ‘gaddar’ jibe at Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena workers on Sunday (March 24) vandalised a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show with ‘gaddar’ (traitor) jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was filmed, police said.

The video was also posted on X by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut by saying “Kunal Ka Kamal”.

A police official told PTI that the party workers reached the auditorium of Hotel Unicontinental in the Khar area, where the show was shot, after a video of Kamra’s jibe against Shinde went viral on social media. They also demanded a FIR to be filed against Kamra.

What Kamra said

In a recent stand-up act Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, eliciting laughter from the audience. He called Shinde a ‘gaddar’ (traitor), referring to his move of splitting the Shiv Sena and joining hands with the BJP.

The dig has triggered a massive outrage among Sena workers with the party calling it a conspiracy to “malign Shinde” and filing cases against Kamra as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kamra warned of dire consequences

Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he would be chased by Sena workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” he said in a video message.

Calling Kamra a “contract comedian”, Mhaske, referring to Shinde said he should not have stepped on the “tail of a snake”.

“Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences,” he warned.

The MP from Thane also alleged that the comedian has accepted money from Sena (UBT0 chief Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Shinde.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise.

Sena (UBT) slams vandalism at hotel

Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the vandalism at the hotel, calling it a "cowardly" act.

In a post on X, Thackeray said, “Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.” “By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe,” he said.

With inputs from agencies